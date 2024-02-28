Eknath Shinde Faction Leader from Nashik Likely to Rejoin Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena

Nashik: Before the Lok Sabha elections, many upheavals will be seen in the political circles. After Eknath Shinde parted ways with Uddhav Thackeray, many MLAs and MPs went with him. However, with the three parties now coming together in the Grand Alliance, many doubt whether they will get the nomination back in their own constituency. It has been claimed that an MP of the Shinde group is coming in contact with the Uddhav Thackeray group again.

Read Also | 'Uddhav Thackeray Wants His Son to Become Chief Minister': Amit Shah Hits Out at Opposition

Sudhakar Badgujar, Nashik leader of the Thackeray group, made the claim while talking to party workers. Nashik MP Hemant Godse is in touch with the Thackeray group. He has been meeting Milind Narvekar for the past several days. Badgujar has claimed that there is an attempt by Hemant Godse to rejoin the Thackeray group. This raises the question of whether Godse is ready to part ways with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Hemant Godse is an MP from Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. He started his political career in Nashik Zilla Parishad. Godse became an MP for the first time in 2014 and again in 2019. Before the Shiv Sena, he was in the MNS. However, in the political developments of 2022, Hemant Godse supported Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Godse has a huge presence in Nashik. So, if Godse comes back to the Thackeray group, the definite Thackeray group will get a boost. But the political calculations will depend on whether Uddhav Thackeray will take Hemant Godse back into the party.

Meanwhile, the blame game between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray continues. Eknath Shinde has accused Uddhav Thackeray of abandoning Bal Thackeray's Hindutva ideas for power. Uddhav Thackeray has been constantly attacking Shinde for stealing his father's name. With elections just days away, there are signs of more political feuds between the two.