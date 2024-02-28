'Uddhav Thackeray Wants His Son to Become Chief Minister': Amit Shah Hits Out at Opposition

New Delhi: "Uddhav Thackeray wants his son to become chief minister, all opposition parties have come together to save dynastic politics." Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at the Opposition, saying no cases of those who have joined the BJP have been withdrawn.

Amit Shah said that the opposition alliance has come together only for power. "Those who have come together to make their son, daughter, son-in-law the Chief Minister or the Prime Minister. No one cares about the country. Uddhav Thackeray's goal is for his son to become the chief minister. It is a gang of parties with the selfish intention of putting son, daughter, son-in-law and nephew in positions of power," he said. Shah was interviewed at TV9's Global Summit.

He further added, 'just because someone joined the BJP doesn't mean the cases against them have been closed. No charges were dropped against anyone. The activities being carried out by the ED are the same. The seizure of lakhs of crores of rupees is a campaign against black money in the country".

"Meanwhile, PM Modi was there to represent 130 crore people at the Ram temple inauguration ceremony. If you call him BJP's Prime Minister , how will it work? We built a temple, 60 crore people of this country were not respected by the Congress for 70 years. We shut down clay stoves and gave gas to 10 crore mothers in 10 years. Houses were given to 3 crore women. Shah also said that many health schemes have been introduced.

Peace in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370

"After the abrogation of Article 370, stone pelting stopped in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorism decreased. Investment is coming. The development of the state is going on. Today, 35,000 people have become representatives of the people. Earlier, only three families had suppressed democracy in Kashmir in the name of Article 370. Today, everything is fine there," Home Minister Amit Shah said.