Eknath Shinde group shares plane photos, Nitin Deshmukh allegations false

A group of rebel leader Eknath Shinde has claimed that Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh's escape story was false. A photo of Deshmukh was shared and the group clarified that Deshmukh was flown to Nagpur on a special charter flight.

The political drama in the state that has been going on for the last three days. Shiv Sena's Balapur MLA Nitin Deshmukh from Akola district had leveled some allegations against the Eknath Shinde faction and the BJP. Gujarat police took him to the hospital and forcibly injected him. He had accused Shinde group of trying to assassinate him when he returned to the state.

The Eknath Shinde group said that the allegation made by Nitin Deshmukh was false. Nitin Deshmukh's return journey from Guwahati to Akola was by private plane. It is said that Eknath Shinde's sculptors took him to Akola with honor and his pictures have been posted on social media.

More than 40 MLAs of the rebel Eknath Shinde were staying at a hotel in Surat. Along with these MLAs, Balapur MLA Nitin Deshmukh was also present. However, the Shiv Sena had claimed that some Shiv Sena MLAs were forcibly taken to Surat. Besides, his wife had lodged a complaint with the police as his phone was not reachable.

What did Nitin Deshmukh say?

"Since Eknath Shinde was our group leader, I got into his car but we were taken to Surat. I kept trying to escape but there was a lot of police bandobast as if I was a terrorist. Finally, I managed to get out of the hotel at 3 am but I was stuffed into a car by the police and taken to a hospital where I was forcibly given an injection."