Eknath Shinde hails PM Modi after BJP outclass Congress to win Assembly elections 3-1

The 3-1 verdict between BJP and Congress in the state assembly elections has sealed the fate of the opposition in the country. As it is more or less BJP sweeping the Assembly elections, , Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday credited the double-engine BJP government for the party's success in the states. As the saffron party gears to form govt in three states, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde took a direct swipe at the INDIA bloc. CM Shinde said, "BJP is winning in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The double-engine government of BJP has worked well in winning these elections, all this is happening because of Narendra Modi and his dedication. INDIA bloc does not speak on development whereas the Modi government speaks on development."



The Congress, meanwhile, is in celebratory mode in Telangana as it is en route to a massive triumph against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).The ruling BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Madhya Pradesh and is leading in 162 seats, while the Congress party is leading in 65 constituencies.There was a cliffhanger in Chhattisgarh so far, but now the BJP has moved well ahead of the ruling Congress and looks to dethrone the grand old party. The BJP is leading in 53 seats as Congress leads in 34 constituencies. On the other hand, Modi govt is on course to wrest the state from Congress, with the saffron party leading in 111 seats and Congress in 73 constituencies. The southern state is the Congress's consolation prize, with the party leading in 64 seats ahead of 41 constituencies by BRS. TBRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister KCR is leading in Gajwel seat, but trailing in Kamareddy. Congress leader Revanth Reddy is ahead in Kamareddy. Counting of votes in elections to the 230-member state assembly held on November 17, began at 8 am today. Postal ballots were counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs began in the presence of officials and political parties' authorised agents. The four states went to polls on November 25th, with Mizoram rfesults to be declared tomorrow.