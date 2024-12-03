Eknath Shinde Health Update: Doctors Diagnose Dengue and Malaria Symptoms; Maharashtra Caretaker CM Advised Complete Rest

Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, is currently facing health concerns, with Shiv Sena leader Arun Sawant providing an update on his condition. According to Sawant, Shinde has been experiencing significant weakness over the past four days. Doctors have suggested that his symptoms are indicative of both dengue and malaria. In light of these symptoms, medical professionals have strongly recommended that Shinde take complete rest for the next 1-2 days.

Shinde was rushed to Thane's Jupiter Hospital as his health condition showed no sign of improvement.While speaking to PTI on Eknath Shinde's health, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said, “He (Eknath Shinde) was ill during elections too; however, he campaigned with full strength. He had gone to his village, however, his health deteriorated. He returned to Thane where doctors conducted various tests. Test reports may have shown something and that is why he has been admitted to Jupiter Hospital.”

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing at the Azad Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on December 5, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the event. The Assembly Elections in Maharashtra were held on November 20 and the results were announced on November 23. The Mahayutiwon 230 seats in the 288-member assembly elections. Of these, the BJP alone bagged 132 seats. Among other partners, Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 57 seats, while Ajit Pawar’s NCP won 41 seats.



