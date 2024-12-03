Eknath Shinde Health Update: Maharashtra Caretaker CM Discharged From Thane Hospital

Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, was discharged from Thane's Jupiter Hospital on Tuesday, December 3, after seeking medical attention for not feeling well earlier that day. Shinde, the Shiv Sena leader, had been experiencing a sore throat and fever since last week. His party clarified that he was admitted for a "routine check-up." Upon his arrival at the hospital, Shinde reassured the media, saying, "I am fine, do not worry." He had been resting at his private residence in Mumbai while unwell.

Shinde had traveled to his native village in Satara district last Friday to recover, returning to Mumbai on December 1. Sources informed ANI that he was taken to the hospital on Tuesday as his condition showed no improvement, prompting doctors to conduct a thorough examination for a persistent throat infection and fever.

Speculation surrounding the chief minister's position has intensified following the Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory in the recent Maharashtra elections. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is being viewed as a strong contender as leaders from the tri-party alliance prepare for the oath-taking ceremony on December 5. Reports suggest that Shinde's visit to his village last Friday may have been influenced by his dissatisfaction with how the new government was taking shape.

