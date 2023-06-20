Eknath Shinde hits back at Uddhav Thackeray, says does not suit dacoits to talk about robbery

Shiv Sena (UBT) will organise a morcha outside the Mumbai municipal corporation against irregularities in its functioning on July 1, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, alleged loot of public money in Mumbai. He said money is splurged in the name of events like G20 and road concretization. He attacked the Eknath Shinde-led government saying there is no one to question them.

Chief Minister Shinde hit back saying, It does not suit dacoits to talk about robbery and claimed they (Shiv Sena-UBT) are scared because of the SIT and are trying to mislead people.

Notably, Shinde on Monday approved setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe irregularities worth Rs 12,024 crore in various works of the Mumbai civic body flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).