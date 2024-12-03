Eknath Shinde Hospitalised: Caretaker CM Admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane

Caretaker Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane following health concerns. Sources indicate that doctors have recommended a thorough examination of his condition. However, Shinde reassured the public, stating, "Badhiya hai (I'm doing well)."

On November 30, his family doctor revealed that Shinde had been battling fever and a throat infection for the past two days. Visuals from outside the hospital showed the presence of his supporters and media.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is being treated by a team of three to four doctors in his native village in Satara district. According to his family doctor, RM Patre, Shinde has been suffering from fever, body pain, throat infection, and cold for the past two days. In an interview with ANI, Dr. Patre confirmed, "He is doing fine now. We have administered antibiotics, and a dedicated team of doctors is attending to him."

Meanwhile, the suspense over who will be Maharashtra's new chief minister will end on December 4, when the BJP legislature party elects its new leader, a senior party functionary said on Monday.

