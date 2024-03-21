Eknath Shinde Issues Guidelines for Office-Bearers Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a gathering of office-bearers in Mumbai in the wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In this meeting, Shinde gave important instructions to the office bearers. Mainly, the next progress book will be about how much lead each MLA will get in the constituency in the upcoming elections. Shinde has advised the members not to use vulgar language even though oppositions are doing it.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the work done by the government should be conveyed to the people. We have given Maratha reservation; we have given reservation that can stand in court. No injustice has been done to any society. Along with this, the disputes within the local party and the Grand Alliance should be resolved immediately, and the disgruntled officials should be communicated with. Get help with party admissions and votes. Keep the central office open 24 hours for election. The office-bearers and the Lok Sabha observers have also been told to start the work by making the office operational in each assembly constituency.

Shinde instructed to bring the organization into action mode by holding assembly wise meeting and be in touch with every office. Have a meeting in the square. Do house-to-house preaching together. Voting sleep share. Coordinate for rallies for large gatherings. Use names, photos of office bearers as per protocol on campaign materials. Take permission for banners, posters, hoardings at important places. Maintain regular contact with social organizations to increase opinion. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also told the office-bearers that if anyone violates the election rules, he should report it to the central office.

Suggestive advice was also given to MLAs

How much lead you give as an MLA in the upcoming elections will be the book of your progress. That will be the real test in the elections. No one can deceive me. I have everyone's horoscope. It depends on whether you get the next ticket or not. MLAs, officials, district chiefs will have the same test. I have information about all the districts. Don't let party discipline be disturbed. If Balasaheb workers were considered to be Savangadi, these people were considered to be Ghargadi. Therefore, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also given a suggestion to office bearers and MLAs that they should not leave the workers in the wind.