Eknath Shinde, MP Shrikant Shinde Meet Amit Shah, Present Traditional Shawl and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Idol

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his son and MP Shrikant Shinde and daughter-in-law Vrushali Shinde, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The strong leadership of the country is the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Met him at his residence in New Delhi today. On the progress of the coalition government. I had a discussion with Amitbhai. During the visit, the MP Shrikant Shinde and Sanusha Vrushali Shinde were present. On this occasion, Amitbhai was presented with a traditional shawl and an idol of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Eknath Shinde posted on X.

With a resounding triumph in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is poised to retain power in the state. The NDA coalition secured a commanding majority, winning 235 out of the 288 seats in the assembly. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP emerged as the dominant force within the alliance, claiming an impressive 132 seats. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena garnered 57 seats, while Ajit Pawar's NCP contributed with 41 seats to the alliance's victory.