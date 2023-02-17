Eknath Shinde on EC says victory of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on described the Election Commission's decision to recognise his faction as the real Shiv Sena as victory of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology.

I thank Election Commission. Majority counts in democracy, Shinde said, reacting to the poll panel's decision, seen as a major blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, as per the PTI.

This is the victory of Balasaheb's legacy. Ours is the true Shiv Sena, he said. We set up the government in Maharashtra (with BJP) las year keeping in mind thoughts of Balasaheb, Shinde said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced that the party name Shiv Sena and the symbol Bow and Arrow will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction.

Notably, both factions of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) have been fighting for the bow and arrow symbol of the party since Shinde (present Maharashtra Chief Minister) revolted against Thackeray last year.