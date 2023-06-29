Eknath Shinde performs maha pooja of Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur temple on Ashadhi Ekadashi



Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde performed the maha pooja of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a temple in Pandharpur town of Solapur district on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

CM, accompanied by his wife Lata Shinde, parliamentarian son Shrikant Shinde and other family members, prayed for a good monsoon and prosperity and happiness of farmers.

Warkari couple Bhausaheb Kale and Mangal Kale, residents of Nevasa in Ahmednagar, got the opportunity to perform the ritual alongside CM Shinde in the early hours of Thursday.

Addressing a gathering at the temple after performing the pooja, Shinde said Rs 73 crore have been made available for the development of the temple premises and everyone will be taken into confidence while drafting the plan.

As a long-standing tradition, the chief minister of Maharashtra offers prayers at the famous temple dedicated to Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur on ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’ every year.