Eknath Shinde-Rahul Narwekar Meeting Row: Shiv Sena's UBT Faction Files Application in Supreme Court

Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray group has filed an application in the Supreme Court, objecting to a meeting between Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ahead of the verdict in the Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification case. The verdict by the Speaker is scheduled to be announced on January 10 at 4 pm.

The application, filed by Sunil Prabhu of the Thackeray camp, states that it is "highly improper" for the Speaker to meet Eknath Shinde just three days before deciding on the disqualification petitions filed against Shinde. The Uddhav Thackeray faction has raised objections to Speaker Rahul Narwekar meeting Chief Minister Shinde at his residence on January 7 (Sunday).

"It is highly improper for the Speaker to meet Eknath Shinde three days before deciding on the disqualification petition. The Speaker is required to act in an impartial manner. However, the present act of the Speaker raises questions about his fairness and impartiality in the decision-making process," the application stated. "The present act of the Speaker is in violation of the legal maxim that justice should not only be done, it should also be seen," it mentioned.