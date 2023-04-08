Eknath Shinde receives warm welcome at Lucknow airport

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, has landed at the Lucknow airport along with Shiv Sena MLAs, MPs, and office bearers. During the occasion, he engaged with the media while surrounded by his party members.

While speaking to the media, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke about the atmosphere of devotion that has been established between Lucknow and Ayodhya. He expressed the significance of Ayodhya as a matter of faith for him and mentioned that this was his first visit to Ayodhya since becoming the Chief Minister.

#WATCH | This is not a political visit, I keep visiting Ayodhya but this is the first time I've come here as a CM. All party leaders wanted to take blessings from Lord Ram. I want to thank Yogi ji & his ministers who were present here to welcome us: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pic.twitter.com/yLGoQlWmM5 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2023

Upon the arrival of the Shiv Sena leader at Lucknow airport, a minister from Uttar Pradesh was present to receive him. The airport was filled with a crowd of Ram devotees who greeted everyone with garlands.

Eknath Shinde elaborated that the government has rectified the mistake that occurred in Maharashtra in 2019 and that they have managed to win the trust of the people. Despite this, he assured that they have no intention of involving party politics in Ayodhya and that their purpose of the visit is to pay homage to Lord Ram.