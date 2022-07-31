Eknath Shinde refrained from commenting on Sanjay Raut's ED action

Sanjay Raut can be detained by ED at any moment. On the one hand, Raut has alleged that the ED action against Shinde group MLAs and MPs has stopped, but there has been a lot of excitement since the ED entered Raut's house in Bhandup. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has avoided commenting on this ED action.

Eknath Shinde has come to Aurangabad from Delhi late at night. Today he will inaugurate various development works. This time he was asked about the ED action against Sanjay Raut in Mumbai. At this time, he has avoided reacting to Raut by replying that he wants to take big action for development works here.

On the other hand, MLAs from the Shinde group have expressed happiness saying that the action against Raut is a good news. "When there is such a big raid by ED, they are more likely to be arrested. Shiv Sainiks are happy today. Those who split Shiv Sena, caused trouble in Maharashtra, 40 MLAs of Shiv Sena and 12 MPs are gone, all are happy today, Shiv Sainiks are happy. They are not mass leaders, spokespersons. There are. I don't think there will be any big uprising," said MLA Sanjay Shirsat from the Shinde group.



Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was scheduled to stay in Aurangabad on Saturday on the occasion of his visit to Aurangabad. But suddenly there was a change in the tour and he left Aurangabad for Delhi on Saturday night. The airport had received planning that they would return to Aurangabad by late 2 pm. His flight arrived at Aurangabad from Delhi at around 4 am.