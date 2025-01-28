Eknath Shinde Slams Aaditya Thackeray, Says Leaders Will Show Sena (UBT) Its Place

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray over his remarks on party workers and leaders leaving to join the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Shinde expressed confidence that the Mahayuti alliance would secure a strong majority in the upcoming local body elections, citing the "influx" of workers from other parties.

"Comments of Aaditya Thackeray on those leaving the party were unwarranted. They (Sena UBT) should introspect instead of indulging in such things.

These people whom Aaditya Thackeray termed gutter will show Sena (UBT) its place," Shinde said and accused Aaditya of insulting women beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme.