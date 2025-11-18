Eknath Shinde Slams MBMC Commissioner Over Pothole-Ridden Roads in Viral Video (Watch)

A video showing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sharply reprimanding Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Commissioner Radhabinod Sharma for the condition of cratered roads has gone viral on social media. In the footage, Shinde confronts Sharma about the neglected state of the streets, bringing attention to glaring civic neglect. The incident has sparked widespread commentary, with many viewers questioning the municipal body's commitment to basic infrastructure. The exchange has become a focal point for public debate on governance and civic accountability in local administration.

Shinde had arrived in Mira-Bhayandar on Monday to inaugurate the newly built Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery. Ahead of his visit, city officials and political workers appear to have hustled: they cleaned up the surroundings, patched up cracked pavements, and attempted to spruce up the connecting roads. Yet, as he stepped out of his car near the gallery, the Deputy CM immediately spotted numerous potholes. His disappointment was evident — he seemed to suggest that, despite the façade of readiness, essential roadwork had been handled superficially.

In the widely shared clip, Shinde sternly addresses Commissioner Sharma, accusing him of leaving one side of the road untreated while only repairing the opposite side. He also criticises the quality of patchwork, pointing out that even the filled potholes do not have a smooth surface, inconveniencing motorists and raising doubts about the permanence of the repair efforts. “One side is repaired, and the other is still full of potholes. Even the filled potholes are uneven, making travel difficult. Why has this not been done properly?” he asks, his tone sharp and commanding.

Commissioner Sharma sought to defend his team’s actions, explaining that maintenance work was ongoing and that pothole-filling had covered multiple stretches of road. Still, Shinde quickly hit back, insisting that it was unacceptable to submit half-baked patches and incomplete resurfacing, particularly when certain roads still posed safety hazards for commuters. The tense exchange, captured by cameras arranged for Shinde’s arrival, flashed across social media soon after his visit. Locals expressed frustration, noting that only a high-profile inspection seemed to force an admission of long-standing civic neglect.

Mira-Bhayandar has long struggled with deteriorating road infrastructure, as development delays and seasonal monsoon downpours worsen surface conditions. Officials say that pothole-filling drives began nearly a month ago, yet many primary routes and internal lanes remain badly damaged or uneven. Residents complain that the repairs are superficial and short-lived, lacking structural reinforcement. The criticism from Shinde has rekindled public debate on whether the authorities are prioritising temporary fixes over sustainable infrastructure planning. For many, the episode illustrates deeper systemic failures in urban civic administration and road maintenance strategies.