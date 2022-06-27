Eknath Shinde speaks to Raj Thackeray amid Maharashtra political crisis

The political crisis in Maharashtra has entered the second week with the group of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, securing a hearing of the Supreme Court on Monday against the disqualification notices issued to them by the deputy speaker of the Maharashtra assembly. Now the latest buzz is that rebel Sena MLA Eknath Shinde has spoken to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray agency ANI reported on Monday citing an MNS leader. Shinde enquired about Thackeray's health and also had a discussion with regard to the recent political situation in Maharashtra.

Shinde launched a fresh attack on the Shiv Sena leadership on Sunday night by asking how could Balasaheb Thackeray's party support people having a direct connection with underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim. In a series of tweets, Shinde said that the banner of revolt was raised by him and other MLAs to protest against such support and he doesn't care for his life in the bid to the party. His tweets could be seen as an apparent reference to senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case.

