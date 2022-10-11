Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray at Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' Awards

The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR. Today on the special occasion, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who were the special gets were interviewed by veteran actor Nana Patekar. During the interview, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that what should have happened in 2019, we did it in three months, When quizzed why did it take two and a half years to correct the mistake of 2019? Shinde replied that everything has to be done at the right time.

Eknath Shinde during the interview said that the sentiments expressed by Nana are right. What we did three months ago is respect for you and respect for the voters. It should have happened in 2019. Then we fought as Shiv Sena BJP alliance. We got majority. More than 100 BJP MLAs and 56 Shiv Sena MLAs were elected. All the voters thought that the government would be formed according to the majority. But unfortunately it didn't happen. Maharashtrian of the Year (LMOTY) is the country’s largest non-entertainment event. This award honours extraordinary people who have dared to make a difference in society through selfless devotion. Politicians, bureaucrats, social workers, artists, athletes, and entertainment are recognized and applauded. As a result of these nominees’ efforts and hard work, the landscape of our state has transformed. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and many eminent leaders and celebrities attended the award ceremony at NSCI Dome today.

