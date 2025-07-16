Eknath Shinde Takes First Ride in Tesla After Elon Musk’s Company Opens First Mumbai Showroom

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday took a ride in the Tesla car outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. The development comes a day after the Elon Musk-owned American company marked its official entry into the Indian market with the launch of its first showroom in the city. Surrounded by reporters and security personnel, Shinde's test drive of lavish white Tesla car started on a slow note, show videos.

The deputy chief minister also attended the inauguration of the Tesla showroom in Mumbai and said the carmaker chose the “right city and state”, reported News 18. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the inauguration ceremony and said that the American company chose the “right city and state".“This is more than just an inauguration — it’s a statement that Tesla has chosen the right city and state," said the Maharashtra Chief Minister. Tesla revealed the prices for its electric vehicles, stating that Model T’s on-road price will be listed at Rs 61 lakh. The rear-wheel drive version will cost Rs 59.89 lakh.

Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde took a ride in the Tesla car outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.



Tesla marked its official entry into the Indian market with the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai yesterday.

For the Indian market, Tesla is reportedly offering the refreshed Model Y, finished in dark grey with black alloy wheels and a sleek, coupe-like silhouette. It will be available in two variants: Long Range RWD and Long Range AWD. Inside, it features a dual-tone black and white cabin with a minimalist design, a 15.4-inch central touchscreen and tech highlights such as wireless charging, USB-C ports, voice commands, internet connectivity and app-based vehicle access.