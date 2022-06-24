Eknath Shinde talks about his superpower remark

Shiv Sena's rebel MLA Eknath Shinde has made an important statement this morning while big developments are taking place in the politics of the state. The leader said that "the majority we wanted is with us today. So all the technical and legal matters are now done. All the MLAs will meet today. Important decisions will be taken in this."

Also, a video of Eknath Shinde addressing MLAs at the Radisson Blu Hotel came to light yesterday. In it, he had stated that a superpower is behind him. What exactly is this superpower? When asked, Eknath Shinde said that "the superpower of Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb is behind us. His blessings are with us" said Eknath Shinde.

"A meeting of all the MLAs will be held today. Some decisions will be taken in it. No decision has been taken yet. The minority group does not have the right to suspend the MLAs. Such a decision cannot be taken by those in the minority. It will be an example. Everything works according to the law. In a democracy, numbers and numbers are important, "said Eknath Shinde.