Eknath Shinde to hold press conference from Gujarat at 12 pm today

As Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is not reachable, Shiv Sena's pressure has increased. It is being said that Eknath Shinde is currently in Gujarat and is in touch with the BJP. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde is expected to hold a press conference at 12 noon today.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is currently in Surat with 11 MLAs and it is learned that he had discussions with BJP leaders. If Eknath Shinde, a loyal leader of Shiv Sena and considered close to Uddhav Thackeray, revolts, the Mahavikas Aghadi government may collapse. Therefore, Shiv Sena is constantly contacting MLA Shinde. However, Shinde's phone is not reachable. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde will hold a press conference today and all the questions will be answered.

Eknath Shinde is likely to hold a press conference from Gujarat this afternoon. The focus is on what Eknath Shinde will decide. Also, Maharashtra is keeping an eye on what issues he will raise in today's press conference.

Sanjay Raut was scheduled to leave for Delhi today for a meeting convened by Sharad Pawar for the presidential election. However, after Eknath Shinde's displeasure, Raut will cancel his Delhi tour and stay in Maharashtra. After the discussion on Shiv Sena split, it will be important to see what steps the party will take for damage control.

Eknath Shinde is said to be staying with MLAs in a hotel in Surat, Gujarat.