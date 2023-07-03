Eknath Shinde to take final call on 9 MLAs from NCP: Girish Mahajan

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal met with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, sources said, a day after joining the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government to discuss portfolio distribution in the cabinet.

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan said that Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar came to meet Devendra Fadnavis today. Chief minister Eknath Shinde will take the final call regarding the portfolios of the 9 MLAs who have taken oath yesterday. People do not believe what Sanjay Raut says, the condition of NCP is the same as that of Shiv Sena now.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to become the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.