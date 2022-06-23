Eknath Shinde's camp releases picture of Nitin Deshmukh with other leaders as he accuse Kidnapping on Eknath

After allegations of Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh that he was forcibly taken to Surat, Eknath Shinde's supporters posted a picture with Deshmukh, in which he was seen smiling. Earlier Nitin Dekhsmukh asserted that he was forcibly taken to Surat he said, "We were forcibly taken to Surat, I tried to run away but was caught by Surat police. Despite having no complications, doctors told me that I had a heart attack. 300-350 police personnel were keeping an eye on us."

"Before me, MLA Prakash Abitkar tried to get away from them but he could not. We got to know about the conspiracy against the MVA govt as soon as we reached Surat's hotel" he added.

Also, Sanjay Raut on Wednesday made major allegations on BJP he said “Without the support of the BJP, kidnapping of MLAs was not possible. Shiv Sena is used to such a type of litmus test. Those who join the Sena, take life-long oath to protect the party’s ethics. What Nitin Deshmukh said, I think many MLAs think the same way that they have been kidnapped.”

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".