Eknath Shinde’s Canceled Rally Adds to Strains in Grand Alliance as Shiv Sena and NCP Field Opposing Candidates

Tensions have emerged within the Grand Alliance as the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP have fielded opposing candidates in certain constituencies, creating an awkward political dynamic. Although these candidates technically belong to the Grand Alliance, they find themselves campaigning against each other, leading to confusion and conflict.

One such instance unfolded when Shinde arrived by helicopter to deliver AB forms to candidates. In Srirampur, the Shinde group candidate, Bhausaheb Kamble, had even organized a rally in support of Eknath Shinde. However, Shinde unexpectedly canceled the event at the last minute, leaving Kamble distressed. The abrupt cancellation caused a spike in Kamble's blood pressure, and he was subsequently hospitalized.

Meanwhile, NCP leaders, including Tatkare, have been actively campaigning for their own candidate in the same constituency, Lahu Kanade. Despite canceling the Srirampur rally, Shinde is scheduled to hold another meeting in the neighboring Newasa area, sparking speculation about the true reasons behind the cancellation. Kamble, upset by the turn of events, criticized Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, accusing certain district leaders of pressuring him to step down. He emphasized that he would have willingly withdrawn if asked by his party, but now he is determined to stay in the race.