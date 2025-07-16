Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena Forms Alliance with Anandraj Ambedkar’s Republican Sena Ahead of Civic Polls
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 16, 2025 15:36 IST2025-07-16T15:30:00+5:302025-07-16T15:36:10+5:30
Shiv Sena Republican Party Alliance: Anandraj Ambedkar’s Republican Sena has formed an alliance with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena ahead of the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra. The announcement was made on Wednesday during a joint press conference held in Mumbai.
◻️LIVE📍 नरिमन पॉईंट, मुंबई 🗓️ 16-07-2025— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) July 16, 2025
📹 पत्रकार परिषद - लाईव्ह https://t.co/6eW4QKDkCc