Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Gains Ground in Rajasthan as Two BSP MLAs Join Party

Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde have been at loggerheads for the last two years in Maharashtra after the Shiv Sena split. Both the groups had tried to prove their strength by submitting affidavits of state and national-level office-bearers to the Election Commission. when Shinde's Sena got legitimized as the real party. Now that Eknath Shinde is in power in the state, his faction has also grown in Rajasthan.

Shinde's Shiv Sena has two MLAs in Rajasthan. BSP MLAs Jaswant Singh and Manoj Kumar Rathod have joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena at a small function in Mumbai.

At the event, Shinde said that the Shiv Sena, which runs the idea of Balasaheb, is in 23 states in the country. Both the MLAs have joined the Shiv Sena and will help the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

Jaswant Singh Gurjar was a BSP MLA from the Bari constituency. Manoj Kumar was an MLA from Sadulpur. In the recent Rajasthan elections, only two BSP MLAs were elected. Both these MLAs have joined the Shiv Sena and will continue to be MLAs. Two Shiv Sena MLAs will be in the Rajasthan Assembly.