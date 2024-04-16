Lok Sabha Elections: Udayanraje Bhosale to File Nomination from Satara Seat Despite Disagreement Between BJP and NCP

Mumbai: BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale is yet to formally announce his candidature from Satara Lok Sabha seat. The Ajit Pawar faction holds the Satara seat in the Grand Alliance. However, the BJP wants this seat for Udayanraje Bhosale's candidature, while the Ajit Pawar group wants the Nashik seat for Chhagan Bhujbal in return for Satara. However, they are not ready to give up the Nashik seat held by Shinde Sena. The decision to leave the Satara seat to the BJP for Udayanraje's candidature is still hanging in the balance as the Ajit Pawar faction is not getting the Nashik seat.

The filing of nominations for the Satara seat began on April 12 and the last date is April 19. Udayanraje Bhosale will file his nomination papers on April 18. The Ajit Pawar faction had offered Udayraje to contest on the clock symbol. However, Udayaraje is adamant that he will fight for the Lotus symbol. Sources said that in the next one or two days, the dispute over the Satara seat will be resolved and the seat will go to the BJP.

Three aspirants in Aurangabad, CM to take decision

"The seat of Aurangabad belongs to Shinde Sena. We have three aspirants - Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre, Rajendra Janjal, and Vinod Patil. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will decide on his candidature on Tuesday," Shinde Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said at a press conference on Monday.

"Chief Minister Shinde arrived at Chikalthana airport on Sunday night. At the airport, I spoke to Vinod Patil and Rajendra Janjal. Shirsat said the Chief Minister had indicated that the dispute would be resolved in two days. Nashik and Aurangabad seats belong to Shiv Sena. The chief minister and deputy chief minister will sit and take a decision on Ratnagiri," he said.