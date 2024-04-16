Salman Khan Residence Shooting: Lawrence Bishnoi Planned Attack With Another Canada-Based Don

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two accused for their alleged involvement in the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra West.The Mumbai Police have confirmed that the two accused were caught in Gujarat's Bhuj late on Monday night. "Both the accused, who fled Mumbai after the firing, have been arrested from Gujarat's Bhuj," officials said.

According to the Times of India report, preliminary investigations suggest the conspiracy was hatched in Canada by a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which gunned down popular Punjabi rapper-singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

“The shooters may have been asked by their handlers to scare the actor by firing at his residence. Two days ago on Eid, when Khan appeared on the balcony and waved to fans, they may have been there but due to police bandobast they could have developed cold feet,” said an officer.

Bishnoi's nephew, Anmol, is believed to have used a gangster named Rohit Godara, also based in Canada, to plan the latest attack. Godara is believed to have engaged the two youths including Kalu, who is accused in cases of robbery, snatching and illegal weapon possession.

Kalu is believed to have come in contact with Godara’s gang in Tihar jail. Anmol Bishnoi has purportedly claimed responsibility for the shootout in an online post. Police have tracked the VPN of Anmol Bishnoi's post to Portugal.