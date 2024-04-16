Salman Khan Residence Shooting: Shooters Stayed in Panvel for 15 Days Under Fake Identities Before the Crime

Two bike-borne men, who fired multiple rounds at actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence on Sunday (April 14), have been staying in Panvel for 15 days and had purchased the second-hand bike from a Panvel resident, an investigation by the Mumbai crime branch has revealed.

Police teams went to Delhi, Jaipur and Bihar in search for shooters who are suspected to have left the city after the incident. One has been identified as Vishal alias Kalu, a suspect in a Gurgaon murder. The other is possibly from Rajasthan, where a Mumbai ATS team is questioning members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara gangs in custody.

Mumbai Crime Branch Arrested Two Accused

Firing outside the residence of actor Salman Khan | Visuals of the 2 accused who were arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch, from Gujarat's Bhuj



Dump data of mobile phones used around Khan’s residence suggest the two abandoned the bike in Bandra after the firing, took an auto to Santacruz station from where they took a train to Andheri before phones were switched off. They may have taken a long distance train to leave the city.

However, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two accused for their alleged involvement in the firing incident outside actor's residence. The Mumbai Police have confirmed that the two accused were caught in Gujarat's Bhuj late on Monday night.

"Both the accused, who fled Mumbai after the firing, have been arrested from Gujarat's Bhuj," officials said.