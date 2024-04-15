Salman Khan House Firing: Bike Used for Firing Outside Actor's House Purchased Six Months Ago

Mumbai Crime Branch has detained at least two family members from Kalamboli Panvel in connection with the recent firing incident outside Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra. Both individuals are currently being interrogated by the police. As per the sources bike used for the firing at Khan’s home in Bandara was purchased from Kalamboli in Panvel.

It is said that the motorcycle was sold by the younger brother but registered under the name of the elder brother. Both individuals are currently being interrogated by the police. "There was no necessity to sell the motorcycle, as the family is financially secure and capable of purchasing a new one without discarding the old," sources commented.

The initial investigation revealed that the motorbike was sold through a common friend of both brothers. “The deal to sell the motorbike was executed around six months ago but no papers were made,” informed the source, adding that the possession of the motorbike was taken last week, just before the committing crime. Apart from Mumbai Police Crime Branch, a team of National Investigation Agency of Mumbai unit are in Panvel to investigate the case further, informed the sources.

Earlier, in January 2024, two individuals were arrested by Panvel Taluka Police for attempting to unlawfully enter Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. According to the police, the trespassers were arrested inside Salman's Arpita farmhouse by security personnel on January 4. Upon arrest, the men provided false names and addresses. Later when their Aadhar cards were checked they were identified as Ajesh Kumar Gila, 23 and Gurusevaksingh Sikh, 23, both residents of Fazilka district in Punjab.

Mumbai police enhanced security cover of the actor last year following threats issued by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Now, the police are investigating whether the trespassing incident in January had any connection with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the arrested were also from Punjab. On Sunday at around 5 am, two men on a motorcycle fired four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra, where the actor resides, before swiftly fleeing the scene.