Pune: 8-Year-Old Schoolboy Dies from Electrocution While Riding in Ferris Wheel; Case Filed Against Operators

Pune: An eight-year-old schoolboy, who had gone with his father at a Foreign City exhibition in Katraj area, died of electrocution, police said on Sunday. The Bharati Vidyapeeth police registered a case against the organizers of the exhibition and the owner of the Ferris wheel.

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Raju Pawar (8), a resident of Gokulnagar, Katraj-Kondhwa road. His father Raju Pandu Pawar (37) has complained to the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. The father said Ganesh was studying in Class 2 at Acharya Gurukul School.

The father had taken him to the Foreign City Exhibition in an open space on Katraj-Kondhwa road. The fair had a variety of recreational toys for children. Ganesh was on his way to sit in the Ferris wheel when the electric current came down in the net there. Ganesh touched the net and fell due to an electric shock. His father was also electrocuted.

One of the men pushed him with a stick, which saved the father. Given this, a major disaster was averted as the operator immediately turned off the lights. Panic gripped the area after the incident. The power supply was quickly cut off. Ganesh, who was unconscious, was rushed to the hospital. However, he died before treatment. A case has been registered against the organizer and the owner of the Ferris wheel for being responsible for the accident. Assistant Police Inspector Vishwas Bhabad is investigating.