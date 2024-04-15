Mumbai: Ghatkopar Landslide Highlights Peril of Slum Dwellers on City's Hill Slopes

Mumbai: The issue of slums on the hill slopes of Mumbai has come to the fore after Friday's landslide in Ghatkopar. Thousands of huts are located on the hills of Asalfa Village in Ghatkopar, Antop Hill in Sion, Chembur-Vashi Naka, Bhandup, Chunabhatti, and Kasaiwada in Kurla. No concrete measures are being taken by the civic body as well as the concerned agencies regarding these huts. As a result, its residents have to live in the fear of landslides.

According to a survey conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last year, there are 279 landslide sites in Mumbai, of which 75 are dangerous and 45 are very dangerous. Work is underway to build protective walls at the site. In the meeting, the commissioner directed the residents living on the hill slopes to issue notices and instruct them to shift to safer places. However, two days later, a landslide occurred in Ghatkopar.

The huts finally demolished

Seven huts on the hill slope were demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday following a landslide in Ghatkopar. Around 32 residents living there have been shifted by the civic body to a nearby municipal school. Meanwhile, these huts on the hill slopes were built illegally.

Protective walls are being constructed on the hills to avoid loss of life due to landslides. Crores of rupees are allocated for this by the concerned agencies. During the monsoon, no concrete measures are taken by the civic officials other than pasting notices on the huts there. Residents complain that no one is roaming after the monsoon.

Although residents of the area have been trained to deal with emergencies, the possibility of loss of life due to this crisis cannot be ruled out. Therefore, social organizations are demanding that the civic body formulate a concrete policy to protect these huts on hill slopes.