Mumbai Coastal Road Project: 2,000-Ton Bow Arc Girder to Connect Coastal Road with Worli Sea Link

Mumbai: The work on the project is going on at a fast pace so that one can travel directly from the Coastal Road in Mumbai to the Worli Sea Link. The country's largest 2,000-tonne Bow Arc girder weighing 30 Boeing jets will be installed in two to three days between Pillar 7 and 9 to connect the Worli Sea Link.

This is the most challenging phase of the Coastal Road project, which will be done to balance tides in the Arabian Sea. The civic body said the girder, which is made of steel, is strong enough to last for the next 100 years.

The coastal road between Priyadarshini Park and Worli is planned to be opened for traffic by the end of May. Work is underway at a rapid pace. A girder weighing 2,000 tonnes will be installed to connect the coastal road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The 136-meter-long girder will connect the coastal road and Bandra-Worli sea link distance and will have four lanes on the south side.

After the fabrication of the girder was done in Ambala, it was brought to Nhava village by road. The girder is now being brought to Worli from Mazgaon jetty with the help of a large barge. It will be placed separately on the pillars that are there.

Connectivity of Bandra Sea Link -

The bridge between the Coastal Road and the Sea Link is 850 meters wide and 270 meters wide. This will provide sea-link connectivity to the coastal road at Worli. As a result, vehicles coming from Bandra to South Mumbai will not have to face traffic congestion where the Sea Link ends at Worli.

Vehicles will be able to come directly to South Mumbai through sea-link to coastal road connectivity. Once the Bow Arc girder is placed, it will undergo concretization and other processes and tests. The civic administration intends to complete all these works by the first week of May and start the route, said Coastal Road Project Chief Engineer M K Singh. Swamy said.