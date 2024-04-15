Vistara Pilots' Holidays Drive Airfare Surge by 20-25% on Key Mumbai Routes

Mumbai: Domestic air travel prices have gone up by 20-25 percent during the summer vacation season after Vistara pilots' holidays resulted in reduced flights. The increase in air tickets has been recorded on routes from Mumbai to Delhi, Bengaluru, and Srinagar.

Air travel rates of domestic tourist destinations have also increased by a minimum of 12 to a maximum of 25 percent. In May last year, 56 aircraft of Go-First were grounded due to engine failure, and the company's financial condition deteriorated. The reduction of 56 aircraft in the domestic airline at the same time has put pressure on other airlines due to increasing passenger numbers.

This led to an increase

After the merger with Air India, the pilots of Vistara company are upset over the issue of paying the pilots of the airline along the lines of Air India pilots. These pilots have taken leave and started expressing their displeasure. However, this has directly affected the company's services and the company had to cut its daily frequency.