Nashik: DRI Seizes 781 Bengal Monitor Lizard Hemipenes and 19.6 kg Soft Coral in Raid

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Mumbai has seized 781 Bengal monitor Lizard hemipenes (a pair of snails) and 19.6 kg of soft coral (Indrajal) in a raid near Nashik. According to the DRI, a gang of wildlife smugglers received information that they were looking for a buyer for pairs (Bengal monitor Lizard hemipenes) and soft corals. Accordingly, the team laid a trap. Accordingly, the smugglers were approached for procurement and called to Nandgaon railway station. The smuggler kept changing places for about 3 hours. Finally, it was decided to exchange between the tribal settlements.

The DRI team also tried to hide the identity by showing blue flags on the vehicle to avoid suspicion of the accused. As soon as the transaction was finalized as planned, the team tried to enter. However, they were stopped by the accomplices of the smugglers on the bike. Later, the smuggler became alert and soon, the team was surrounded by about 30 tribals. Some of them started pelting stones at the officials. Taking advantage of the opportunity, the smuggler and his accomplices tried to escape. Officers chased them for more than half a kilometer and intercepted the smuggler. Police also recovered 781 pairs and 19.6 kg of soft coral from the accused. Further investigation is underway by the DRI.