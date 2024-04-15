Lok Sabha Election 2024: Grand Alliance Struggles to Resolve Nashik Seat Tussle Between BJP and Shinde Sena

Mumbai: The tussle for the Nashik seat in the Grand Alliance is still not resolved. While minister Chhagan Bhujbal is keen to contest the seat, Shinde Sena's sitting MP Hemant Godse has also maintained his claim. He once again met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and requested him not to leave the constituency. He continued his insistence on contesting from Nashik by traveling from the Chief Minister's Thane residence to Chaityabhoomi in the same car as the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Shinde had to replace his sitting MP with another candidate in his place. Bhavana Gawli's candidature had to be changed from Yavatmal Washim, while another candidate had to be given in place of Hemant Patil from Hingoli. Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Mumbai South, Thane, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nashik are yet to be resolved. Minister Uday Samant is trailing the Chief Minister to field Kiran Samant from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg. At the same time, Godse has also been meeting the Chief Minister repeatedly to maintain his claim. He also met the chief minister on Sunday. During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that he reviewed the Nashik Lok Sabha seat.