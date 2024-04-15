Congress Faces Uncertainty Over Two Seats in Mumbai Amid Resentment and Confusion

Mumbai: There is confusion in the Congress over the two seats in Mumbai, which were allotted to the party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi seat-sharing arrangement. The Congress has two seats - Mumbai North and Mumbai North Central. However, the question before the Congress is who will field candidates for these two seats. Meanwhile, local Congress office-bearers have been urging either Aslam Shaikh or Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad to contest from Mumbai North.

There was resentment that the state Congress leaders did not take the leaders of the Mumbai Congress into confidence while sharing the seats. In the Congress-NCP alliance, the Congress has been contesting five seats in Mumbai, this time it wanted three seats, but only two seats were given to the Congress. There was a lot of resentment in the Mumbai Congress as it lost seats that the Congress did not want. Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad, MLAs Aslam Shaikh, and Amin Patel met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Saturday.

They urged Kharge to take the Mumbai South-Central seat for the Congress and give the Mumbai North seat to the Uddhav Sena instead. However, Kharge is learned to have advised them to contest the elections vigorously in the constituency, saying it was too late.