Lok Sabha Election 2024: Yogi Adityanath Asks Voters in Uttarakhand To Give BJP Clean Sweep, Choose Nation Over Family

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged voters in Uttarakhand to replicate the previous electoral success of his party by securing all five parliamentary seats, as achieved in both the 2014 and 2019 elections.

The choice in these elections is between nation first and family first. People in Uttar Pradesh have made up their mind about handing over all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state to Narendra Modi. In Uttarakhand also you should present him with a garland of five lotuses to give him a third term in office for a developed and self-reliant India, Adityanath said.

BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni is vying for the seat in the upcoming elections. Over the weekend, Chief Minister Adityanath addressed election rallies in both Roorkee and Dehradun. He emphasized the critical choice between a family-centric party, which he alleged would drive the country towards terrorism, separatism, and corruption, and the promise of Narendra Modi for a developed and self-reliant India.

Adityanath highlighted the BJP's newly released manifesto, asserting that it provides a clear roadmap for the development of India. He criticized the Congress for what he deemed as a flip-flop in its stance on Lord Ram following the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier the Congress denied that Ram ever existed. Now that a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has been built, it has started saying Ram belongs to all. If it was so why did you divide the country? Where would the people of India go? he asked, and termed the Congress as the party which only creates problems.