BRS vs BJP: Arvind Dharampuri says KCR govt "cheating" people of Telangana

Arvind Dharampuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Telangana, on Tuesday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao-led government of "cheating" the people of the state, days after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha accused the Centre of selling public sector organizations.

"They make tall claims, make false promises. They are cheating the people of Telangana," the MP from Telangana told ANI.

The leaders of BJP and K Chandrasekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are engaged in a war of words of sorts with state assembly elections scheduled for later this year. The BJP is looking to wrest power from the K Chandrasekar Rao-led BRS, earlier known as Telnagana Rashtriya Samiti.

"While the state government is protecting organizations like Singareni and BHEL, the central government is selling them by forming a special ministry," MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha had said earlier this month.

Dharampuri, in a scathing attack, questioned the BRS to name one significant industry which has been developed in the last 8-9 years in the state.

"They are claiming they have built 1.79 lakh double-bedroom houses, but 20% of them are also not delivered. and whatever houses are delivered, they are delivered in Siddipet, Sircilla Gejwal and not in any constituency," Dharampuri claimed.

Kavitha said that even though 13 lakh central government posts are vacant, the BJP government in the Centre has not taken up the appointments.

Kavitha made the remarks at the inauguration program of the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers Union Diary and Calendar at the TNGO Hyderabad office in Nampally on January 7.

She also reacted strongly to Bandi Sanjay's remarks against K Chandrasekar Rao (KCR) in which he called the state government employees his puppets, and said that the employees are not KCR's puppets, but they are his soulmates.

"Employees and the government are not separate," she said earlier.

MLC Kavitha said that many programs like KCR kit and land reforms have become a super hit because of the employees. "Whatever awards are given in India, Telangana gets the first three awards, besides KCR's idea, the hardship of the employees is also important," she pointed out.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor