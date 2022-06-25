Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant's Ulhasnagar office vandalised by Shiv Sainiks, politicians son reacts

A video that went viral on social media on Saturday showed some people damaging the board outside the office of Shrikant Shinde, Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan in Thane district and son of Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde.It showed some people throwing stones at the Ulhasnagar office of Shrikant Shinde and they can also be heard raising pro-Uddhav Thackeray slogans.In the video, four policemen can be seen chasing away the group, comprising eight to ten persons.Five Sena supporters have been detained for the incident and further probe was underway, an Ulhasnagar police official said.

Besides, posters of Eknath Shinde were blackened in Navi Mumbai, and similar reports have also come in from Nagpur and Nashik.Meanwhile, at least 20 Sena supporters, including some office-bearers, were detained on Friday for vandalising the office board of MLA Mangesh Kudalkar in Nehrunagar in Mumbai's Kurla area, an official said.They were let off with a warning, the Mumbai police official added. Speaking on the political turmoil Shrikant Shinde said, What did they do wrong today? A large crowd is present with them. Eknath Shinde worked all over Maharashtra today. Today we have power, the party should be strong, our work should be done so they went there. Many told him that there was intrusion in the front. Where there are more Shiv Sena MLAs, the Guardian Minister did the work of giving to the NCP. The NCP provided supplies to the MLAs who fell at that place. It is a mistake for all the MLAs to hear that the NCP man will win in five years and his party will be weakened.