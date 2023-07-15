Elderly man arrested for raping 10-year-old girl in Nagpur

A disturbing incident unfolded in Nagpur, where a 65-year-old man named Mohammed Idris has been accused of raping and engaging in unnatural sexual acts with a 10-year-old girl. Shockingly, the victim is the daughter of Idris' landlord. The distressing incident took place on July 12, causing widespread outrage and concern in the community.

The authorities took immediate action and apprehended Mohammed Idris, who is now in police custody. Idris has been accused of committing the heinous crimes of rape and engaging in unnatural sexual acts with the underage victim. According to The Times of India, Idris had been residing as a tenant in the victim's house for the past five years, along with his son and daughter-in-law.

Idris, who had been working at private ginning units, made use of a chocolate to lure the minor girl, as per The Times of India report. He then took her to the terrace, where he allegedly engaged in the act of rape. Idris's son happened to witness the crime and immediately alerted others, leading to his father's apprehension by the police. Law enforcement authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident.