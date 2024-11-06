'Elect Leaders Who Support the Maratha Cause’: Manoj Jarange’s Appeal Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election

Manoj Jarange Patil has urged people not to run as independent candidates simply to split votes, as it could prevent the defeat of those who deserve to lose. He clarified that he is not supporting any independent candidate or political party. He asked the community to avoid attending campaign events unless he specifically requests it, and to vote only for those who will serve their best interests, preferably those who can prevent harmful divisions.

Manoj Jarange Patil’s decision to withdraw from the election has sparked significant discussion in political circles. Though he had initially released a candidate list, his reasoning for stepping back remains somewhat unclear. Rajratna Ambedkar acknowledged Patil’s decision, expressing respect for it. Jarange Patil responded, stating that he hadn’t directly informed Ambedkar of his decision. He emphasized that he values Ambedkar’s support but won’t respond to any remarks. Patil explained that withdrawing was a step to protect the community’s dignity and prevent unnecessary criticism, noting that running candidates who might lose would only bring shame to the community. He stated that he took this step to prevent their struggle for reservation from being compromised by politics.

Patil reaffirmed that the fight for reservation is ongoing and more determined than ever. His primary focus, he asserted, is the future of his community rather than short-lived political success. He remarked that while he could have fielded many candidates for the thrill of a political showdown, his aim is to secure lasting benefits for the community, not temporary gratification. By stepping back, he believes he is preserving the community’s interests rather than jeopardizing them. Additionally, Jarange Patil clarified that he has not endorsed any political party or independent candidate thus far, whether for reserved or open seats. He indicated that his future plans would be revealed within the next couple of days. If he were politically motivated, he remarked, he would have fielded multiple candidates to assert his influence. Instead, he chooses to focus on the broader well-being of his community.