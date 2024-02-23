Election Commission Allots 'Man Blowing Turha' Symbol to Sharad Pawar's NCP Faction

The Election Commission allotted a new symbol for Sharad Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday.Sharad Pawar's faction of the NCP was allotted the symbol of "Man Blowing Turha"."As per the request received, "Man Blowing Turha" is allotted to the group/party in all the parliamentary constituencies in the State of Maharashtra," the Election Commission said in its statement.

The 'turha' is a traditional trumpet and is also known as 'tutari'. "The Tutari in the form of great valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had once deafened the emperor of Delhi. It is a great honour for our party to get Tutari (Man Blowing Turha) as our symbol for upcoming elections. Our Tutari is now ready to shake Delhi's throne under the leadership of Sharadchandra Pawar," NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) said in a post on X.

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split last year in July after Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government. Earlier this month, the ECI allotted the name ‘NCP’ and ‘clock symbol’ to the faction led by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. A day later, the poll body allotted ‘Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar’ name for the Sharad Pawar faction.