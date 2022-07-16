Elections of 2800 institutions postponed, due to heavy rain

Kolhapur: As there is heavy rain everywhere in the state, it will not be advisable to hold elections of cooperative societies in such conditions. Therefore, the state government has decided to postpone the elections of all cooperative societies to the end of September 2022. An ordinance in this regard was passed on Friday. Therefore, the elections of 2,800 institutions including Gadhinglaj Sugar Factory, Kolhapur Urban Bank in Kolhapur district have gone ahead by two and a half months.

Due to heavy rains in the state, life has been somewhat disrupted. From June 1 to July 12, 89 people and 181 animals have died due to rains in the state. As 249 villages have been affected due to rain, it will not be advisable to hold elections in such conditions. Therefore, as per the order of the High and Supreme Court, the state government has given an order to stop the elections of all the other institutions except the ones where the election process is going on.

Friday was the last day to file nominations for Gadhinglaj Sugar Factory in Kolhapur district, while filing nominations for Kolhapur Urban Bank started from Friday. Apart from that, the election process of nearly 2800 cooperative societies has stopped.

Elections could not be held for a year and a half due to Corona. Then it started. However, due to the order of the state government to hold the elections of development organizations on priority, the speed of elections of other organizations slowed down. Therefore, the directors of sugar mills and banks have benefited from the extension and are in full swing. However, there is a feeling of uneasiness among the members.