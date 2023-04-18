Elections to take place as per court verdict: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said elections will take place depending on the verdict of the court, though he did not elaborate on whether he was talking about the OBC quota and local body polls or the disqualification petition being heard in the Supreme Court.

In an apparent reference to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Sena, the CM said, The sand is moving under the feet of some people and they are scared. Some people say elections should be declared. But it is not in our or your hands. Elections would take place as per the verdict of the court, he said.

Incidentally, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has often said the MLAs under Shinde must resign and face elections again as they had won in the name of the undivided Sena but then had turned traitors.