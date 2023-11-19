Electric double decker bus to be deployed in Andheri from tomorrow

BEST undertaking will deploy electric powered air-conditioned double decker bus for the first time in the suburbs on 415 route that will cater primarily to Andheri East locality in Mumbai from Monday. At present, these buses primarily cater to the commuters of Central Business District of South Mumbai, which includes areas like CSMT, Fort, Churchgate, Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade.



According to BEST, AC double decker will run in the morning from Kurla depot till Agarkar chowk as route number 332. From Agarkar chowk, this bus will run on router number 415 between Agarkar Chowk and Majas depot from 7 am till 9 pm.The route will cover business area like SEEPZ, Marol, Nelco, etc.BEST plans to replace a few old vehicle with new AC double decker buses.