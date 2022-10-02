Electric scooter battery explodes while charging in Vasai

An overnight charging the battery of an electric bike in the house took the life of a seven year old boy in Vasai. Vasai Manikpur police have registered a case under ADR and started further investigation in this matter.

Shabbir’s father Sharfraz was sleeping in the bedroom. Shabbir and his grandmother were sleeping in the hall. Meanwhile, the charging battery suddenly caught fire and the house caught fire. Meanwhile, Shabbir got burnt in that fire. Sharfraz rushed him to a nearby hospital but he breathed his last. Vasai Manikpur police have registered a case under ADR and started investigation in this matter. Police are investigating what caused the battery to explode while charging.

Manickpur police said over heating could have caused the explosion. Police said the scooter manufacturers, based in Jaipur have been asked to examine the battery. A case of accidental death has been registered. Sarfarz denied the battery had over heated. He said he was told to charge for about three to four hours for optimum run. The police urged residents not to charge batteries and cellphones during night hours. Police said EV batteries should be charged in the open and that too under supervision.