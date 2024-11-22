Employment News: EPFO Adds 18.81 Lakh New Members in September 2024, Maharashtra Leads in Job Growth

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) added 18.81 lakh new members in September 2024, marking a 9.33% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth reflects a notable rise in organised sector employment across the country.

EPFO maintains records of employees working on regular wages in India. Of the total new members, 9.47 lakh were first-time registrants, representing a 6.22% increase compared to September 2023. According to EPFO's report, the rise in employment opportunities, growing awareness of benefits among the workforce, and promotional efforts by EPFO have contributed to this surge in enrolment.

Which Age Group Saw the Highest Employment?

EPFO’s statement revealed that among the 18.81 lakh new members enrolled under the Social Security Scheme in September, individuals aged 18 to 25 years made up the largest share at 59.95%. This age group saw an 8.36% increase in new memberships compared to September 2023, which recorded a 9.14% share for this demographic.

Employment Opportunities for Women

EPFO also reported that 2.47 lakh women joined as new members in September, reflecting a 9.11% growth in female employment.

Maharashtra Leads in Membership Growth

State-wise analysis indicates Maharashtra leads in adding new members, contributing 21.20% of the total enrolments in September. Other states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana, also reported significant growth, each contributing over 5% to the total new enrolments.