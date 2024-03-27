Enforcement Directorate Summons Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Amol Kirtikar Over Alleged Khichdi Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to Amol Kirtikar, a leader of Shiv Sena's UBT faction, regarding his alleged involvement in the Khichdi scam.

Mumbai | Enforcement Directorate summons Shiv Sena UBT leader Amol Kirtikar today in connection with alleged Khichdi scam — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

ED has provisionally attached immovable properties valued at ₹88.51 lakh belonging to Suraj Chavan, a Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary who was arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in awarding contracts for distributing Khichadi by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to migrant laborers and homeless individuals during the Covid-19 pandemic. Sources indicate that the seized properties include a flat in Mumbai and an agricultural land parcel in Ratnagiri district.

In the realm of political affiliations, Suraj Chavan is regarded as a trusted confidant of Aditya Thackeray, whereas Amol Kirtikar, son of MP Gajanan Kirtikar, holds a distinct association. Gajanan Kirtikar aligns himself with the Eknath Shinde faction, while his son, Amol Kirtikar, stands aligned with Uddhav Thackeray's camp.